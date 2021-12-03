WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke with Jonathan and Caley Neely of Pineville, Kentucky, to congratulate them on being recognized as 2021 Angels in Adoption. Senator McConnell nominated the Neely family for the honor.
The Neely family’s adoption journey began in May 2020 when they were matched with a young expecting mother with a history of drug addiction. Unfortunately, the mother relapsed into substance abuse during her pregnancy, raising the risk that her child would suffer health complications. The Neely family was given the opportunity to back out of the adoption process, but, driven by their faith, they committed to care for their future child regardless of the health challenges he might face. When their son Jackson was born, he tested positive for drugs and required extensive treatment. However, after three weeks in an intensive care unit, the Neelys were able to take Jackson home to Southeastern Kentucky, where he is now recovering at a quick pace.
“It was a pleasure to be able to speak with the Neely family and hear their incredible story. They embody the love and selflessness that form the foundation of America’s adoption system and I am proud to have them represent Kentucky in the Angels in Adoption program,” said Senator McConnell. “One of my greatest privileges as a Senator is meeting with Kentuckians like the Neelys and helping them receive the recognition they deserve. I wish Jonathan, Caley, and Jackson the best as they continue to grow together as a family.”
“We are grateful for this nomination, to be a part of such an amazing adoption community, and for the Republican Leader’s compassion. We want to thank Republican Leader McConnell for his continued investment in the adoption community and his passion to highlight such a special moment in the life of our family,” said Jonathan Neely.
Angels in Adoption is a public awareness campaign by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. Each year, Members of Congress can nominate constituents who are helping to improve the lives of children in need of a loving family.
For Kentucky families who may also need assistance with adoption, please contact the Senator’s office in Louisville at (502) 582-6304 or online: https://sen.gov/R4W4
