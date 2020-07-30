Even though new cases of the coronavirus crept up Wednesday, and the percentage of Kentuckians testing positive in the last seven days was the highest it's been in a while, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to be optimistic that the state's numbers are stabilizing.
Beshear announced 619 new cases on Wednesday, up from 590 yesterday and 522 the day before, but nowhere near the second highest number of 836 reported Saturday. The seven-day average of cases increased to 605, from 590. The governor also announced a positive test rate of 5.81 percent, the highest since testing became widespread.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that a rising positive test rate is "a sure-fire sign that you’ve got to be really careful." He told ABC News that Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and Indiana are among states in danger of covid-19 outbreaks.
Beshear accentuated the positive. "Right now, it looks like we are on track to be relatively stable as compared to last week’s numbers, and that’s a good thing," Beshear said at his daily briefing.
Beshear noted that the number of new cases have increased the last three consecutive weeks: the week of July 6-12 brought 2,482; the week of July 13 had 3,772; and last week saw 3,918. He attributed that relative stabilization to his mask mandate, which took effect July 10.
"Right now, even with today's number, we are on track to be right around what we have seen the last two weeks," he said. "That is showing that our willingness to wear a facial covering is stabilizing our numbers or reducing the growth that we would be seeing right now."
But he also warned, "We are nowhere near out of the woods and we are not going to be for at least a couple of weeks."
He encouraged Kentuckians to "be diligent" about the things they have been asked to do to thwart the spread of the virus. Those include wearing a mask while in public, social distancing, keeping non-commercial social groups to 10 people or less, and not traveling to states with a 15% or more positive test rate, and if they do anyway, quarantining for 14 days when they get back.
To show what could happen, Beshear showed a graph of states' one-week case rates, based on population, and pointed to Oklahoma. He noted that just a few weeks ago the Sooner State had just a few more cases than Kentucky, but once the virus started spreading there and wasn't checked, the state's case numbers escalated quickly.
"Our job right now, right now is to make sure that we don't have that increase you see in that graph of Oklahoma, and certainly make sure that we don't go that same way as Florida," which was also highlighted on the graph and is the nation's hotspot. "Right now is the moment where we either stop this increase, like you see in Oklahoma or in Florida, or we ultimately suffer the same fate."
The governor showed one of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky's video public service announcements in its "Wear it for Me" campaign, which will run through August and focus on the importance of wearing masks. The graphics and PSAs are available for download.
Ben Smith, recovering from brain-cancer surgery, holds up a mask
and tells viewers, "Wear it for me," in a new public-service video.
Beshear said 17 of Wednesday's new cases were children under 5, the youngest four months old. "Remember, wear your mask for your kids too," he said. "None of us want to ever have to live with the knowledge that we might have spread this to our children, even though it happens. Let's just make sure that we are doing all of the steps to reduce that probability of it ever happening."
On July 27, the state Supreme Court issued an order saying eviction cases could be filed starting Saturday, Aug. 1, unless they are protected by the latest federal relief law, the CARES Act. Beshear has barred evictions during the pandemic, but three Northern Kentucky landlords have challenged the legality of that in a lawsuit, which is in mediation.
A blog post by the Kentucky Equal Justice Center reported that Beshear is scheduled to mediate with the landlords Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the federal courthouse in Covington. Housing advocates are asking Beshear to keep the moratorium in place, arguing that 220,000 households in the state and at least 1,500 renters in Lexington alone are at risk of being evicted
