Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said from March 1 to Aug. 4, 2021, 92.3% of COVID-19 cases, 91.4% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 88.7% of COVID-19 deaths were among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.
In June, there were 1,197 COVID-19 cases among Kentuckians ages 12-18, and 534 cases among Kentucky children under age 12. In July, those numbers both spiked significantly: there were 4,165 cases reported for the 12 to 18 age group and 2,092 cases reported in Kentucky children under 12.
“The delta variant is serious. You need to take precautions. The measures that we did last year and the ones that we still have to rely on now work,” said Dr. Stack. “Vaccines are the exit strategy. Vaccines are how we bolster our immune systems to protect ourselves and others from this disease. Vaccines are the ways we don’t have to rely on masks and space and rigid adherence to hygiene to keep ourselves safe and protected from this terrible disease.”
The Governor encouraged all Kentuckians 12 and older to get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and then sign up for a chance to win $1 million or a full college scholarship at ShotAtAMillion.ky.gov. Two $1 million winners and 10 full-scholarship winners were announced on July 2 and July 30. On Aug. 27, another $1 million winner and five more full-scholarship winners will be announced.
So far, more than 780,000 vaccinated Kentuckians have signed up for the $1 million drawing and nearly 46,000 vaccinated youth have signed up for the full scholarship drawing. Since the Shot at a Million incentive program was announced, 268,550 Kentuckians received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Executive Branch State Employee Vaccine Incentives
The Governor said starting in January, when COVID-19 vaccines started to become more readily available, his administration allowed all Executive Branch employees up to two hours of scheduled work time to take each of the COVID-19 vaccines – with prior supervisory approval. Additionally, Executive Branch employees are able to receive up to 7.5/8 hours of leave for recuperation from any side effects that may occur.
Today, Gov. Beshear added a new incentive to encourage some state employees to get vaccinated: Active, permanent, full and part-time Executive Branch employees will be awarded one additional day of annual leave upon submission of proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination (or first dose in a series) on or since Dec. 1, 2020. Any constitutional office that would like to participate in this initiative should submit a request to the Personnel Cabinet.
“Your state government does critical, even life-saving work – things like inspecting bridges, preventing child abuse, protecting health care and the right to vote and increasing the number of good jobs in the commonwealth that help our people put food on the table for their families,” said Gov. Beshear. “To keep the services in place that we provide to help Kentuckians, we need to get more people vaccinated.”
