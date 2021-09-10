The Governor reported that 60 of 96 Kentucky hospitals currently have critical staffing shortages. He also said there are only 90 available adult intensive care beds throughout the commonwealth, the lowest ever during the pandemic.
“Folks, our hospital situation has never been more dire in my lifetime than it is right now,” said Gov. Beshear.
Today, Gov. Beshear reported 2,587,406 Kentuckians have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning 70% of Kentucky adults are vaccinated.
Sept. 8 2021, COVID-19 Case Information (Most Recent Data Available)
Cases: 4,468
Deaths: 30
Positivity Rate: 14.16%
Hospitalizations: 2,424
Intensive Care Admittances: 674
On Ventilators: 431
COVID-19 Community Testing Sites
The Governor reminded Kentuckians to take advantage of community testing sites including:
Gravity Diagnostics
Drive-through testing available, no appointments required:
- Covington
Open daily: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
302 W. 4th Street, Covington, KY 41011
- Danville
Open daily: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
224 Southtown Drive, Danville, KY 40422
- Pineville
Open Tuesday-Saturday: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
302 S. Walnut Street, Pineville, KY 40977
