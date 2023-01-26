In a recent Kentucky Team Update Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that each year, the Department of Revenue partners with the IRS to operate Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites. At these sites, knowledgeable staff provide free tax filing assistance to eligible individuals and families, as well as Kentucky state government employees.
This free service is available to help individuals with an annual income of $60,000 or less or any Kentucky state government employee. The window to schedule an appointment opened this week. In-person assistance will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 2 to Apr. 13.
If you believe you qualify and would like to take advantage of this service, please schedule an appointment. You can find a list of all the regional taxpayer service centers on the Department of Revenue’s website: https://revenue.ky.gov/Get-Help/Pages/Service-Centers.aspx
