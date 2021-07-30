Out of concern for the safety of our campers, as well as that of all campers’ families and our staff, we have made the difficult decision to close all conservation camps next week. With the number of COVID-19 cases quickly rising, we carefully obtained guidance from public health officials, input from on-site summer camp staff and program experts, and our many years of experience in operating conservation camps to take this step.
Please know that you will receive a full refund of registration fees paid for the canceled week of camp, which will be credited automatically to your credit card.
The hardest part of this decision was knowing the news will come as a disappointment to you and your child. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause you and your families, but given the circumstances we are certain it is the safest and most prudent choice for the children and all others involved.
