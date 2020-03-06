Secretary of State Michael G. Adams announced earlier this month that a record total of 3,462,152 Kentuckians are registered to vote as of January 31. Democratic registrants represent just more than 48 percent of the electorate with 1,678,538 registered voters. Republican registrants total 1,477,985, or almost 43 percent of voters, and almost 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations. In Jackson County, there are currently 10,199 registrants (see Table 1). The overwhelming majority of those are registered as Republicans (82.8%) while Democrats make up 12.6% of the registrants.
“I encourage every eligible person who is not registered to vote to do so by April 20, the last day to register to vote in the May 19 primary,” Adams said. “We have many easy ways to register to vote, including at GoVoteKy.com. We had relatively high voter turnout in 2019, and I hope this year as we pick a President, Senator and other important officials, Kentuckians will show up strong at the polls."
Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website, elect.ky.gov.
Registration is still open for those that qualify and wish to vote in the upcoming primary election to be held on May 19th, 2020. The deadline to register for the primary election is April 20, 2020.
ELECTION DATES
Primary Election: May 19, 2020
General Election: November 3, 2020
REGISTRATION DEADLINES
Primary Election: April 20, 2020
General Election: October 5, 2020
Change political party affiliation for primary election: December 31, 2019
There are several powerful offices at the state and federal levels up for election this year. These include 1) President of the United States, 2) U.S. Senator, 3) U.S. House of Representative, 4) State Senator, and 5) State Representative. In the primary election (May 19, 2020), the party’s will decide who will represent them this fall in the general election held on November 03, 2020.
FEDERAL OFFICES (President, Senator, and House of Representatives)
The primary election will decide the Democratic candidate for President of the United States. According to the State Board of Elections, Kentucky will have an estimated 60 delegates comprised of 54 pledged delegates and six superdelegates. Delegate allocation is proportional. The Democratic primary will be closed, meaning only registered Democrats will be able to vote in the election. The Democratic Party will select its presidential nominee at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The convention is being held from July 13-16, 2020. Prior to the national convention, individual state caucuses and primaries are held to allocate convention delegates. These delegates, along with superdelegates who come from the party leadership, vote at the convention to select the nominee. In 2016, a Democratic presidential candidate needed support from at least 2,383 delegates to secure the nomination
As of February 2020, the following eight Democratic elected officials and notable public figures are running in the primary: Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, and Michael Bloomberg.
In addition to the President, incumbents in both the United States Senate and United States House of Representatives are facing challengers in the 2020 elections from their own parties as well as the opposing parties. Several candidates are challenging incumbent Senate Leader Mitch McConnell for the Republican votes in the May 19, 2020 primary election. Along with incumbent Mitch McConnell, the race includes Nicholas Alsager, Wendell K. Crow, Paul John Frangedakis, Louis Grider, Naren James, Kenneth Lowndes, and C. Wesley Morgan.
Democrats facing off in May in hopes of unseating the long-time Senator from Kentucky include Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, Maggie Jo Hilliard, Andrew J. Maynard, Amy McGrath, Eric Rothmuller, John R. Sharpernsteen and Mary Ann Tobin. The top vote getter of the Democratic primary race will then challenge the Republican primary winner in the November general election.
Long-time U.S. Representative Harold "Hal" Rogers also faces opposition in both 2020 elections. Gerardo Serrano, of Tyner, KY is opposing Rogers on the Republican ticket in the May election. The winner of that race will be challenged by Democratic hopeful Matthew Ryan Best of London, KY. Best filed his papers on Friday, Jan. 10, which was the deadline for candidates in state and national elections to file their candidacy.
STATE OFFICES (Senator and House of Representatives)
In the state elections, all incumbents at the state level will face challengers in this year's elections.
Albert Robinson, Republican, of London, KY faces two challengers in the Republican primary to retain his seat in Frankfort as 21st District Senator. Senator Robinson is being challenged by fellow Republicans Brandon Jackson Storm and Kay Hensley. The candidate receiving the nod from the Republican race will face Democratic candidate Walter Trebolo III in November. The 21st District includes Laurel, Jackson, Powell, Bath, Menifee, and Estill counties.
KY State Representative Robert Goforth, Republican, of the 89th District (includes all of Jackson and parts of Madison as well as Laurel County precincts of East Bernstadt #1, East Bernstadt #2, London #6, London #7, Maplesville, Oakley, Pittsburg and Viva) is unopposed by a Republican candidate in the May primary. Representative Goforth will face off against Democratic hopeful, Mike VanWinkle of Berea in the November general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.