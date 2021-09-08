The latest COVID-19 Statistics! Have questions? Check out our COVID-19 Statistics FAQs: https://www.kyha.com/covid-19-statistics-faqs
***NOTE: Beds are updated to show staffed beds...not just licensed beds. This provides a more accurate look at how many beds are currently available.***
This is a snapshot of data for Kentucky.
Data Footnotes: All the data is cumulative except for hospitalization and bed data, which reflects data for the date of the report (9/7/2021).
Total cases and deaths include both confirmed and probable.
Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations includes all current COVID-19 patients, including ICU patients.
Data Sources: Kentucky Department for Public Health and WebEOC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.