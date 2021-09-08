Kentucky Hospital Association COVID-19 Update 09_07_21

The latest COVID-19 Statistics! Have questions? Check out our COVID-19 Statistics FAQs: https://www.kyha.com/covid-19-statistics-faqs 

***NOTE: Beds are updated to show staffed beds...not just licensed beds. This provides a more accurate look at how many beds are currently available.***

This is a snapshot of data for Kentucky. 

Data Footnotes: All the data is cumulative except for hospitalization and bed data, which reflects data for the date of the report (9/7/2021).

Total cases and deaths include both confirmed and probable.

Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations includes all current COVID-19 patients, including ICU patients.

Data Sources: Kentucky Department for Public Health and WebEOC

