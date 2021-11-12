After opening the season with a 79-71 loss to No. 9 Duke, Kentucky gets back to action on Friday night, hosting Robert Morris at Rupp Arena in the home opener.
The Cats got big efforts from point guard Sahvir Wheeler and forward Oscar Tshiebwe in Tuesday's game. Wheeler had 16 points and 10 assists in his UK debut, while Tshiebwe was a dominant force inside, posting 17 points and a whopping 19 rebounds in his first game as a Cat.
Still, Kentucky came up short and has plenty to work on, according to associate head coach Bruiser Flint.
"We've got to tighten some things up," Flint said. "I think, keep our intensity and keep fighting when you get in the game. First game – tough game to play the first game but, I think we learned a lot about ourselves."
As far as what, specifically, needs to be worked on, Flint pointed to a couple of areas."I think we can get to the line a little bit more," Flint said. "Just getting to the line more, maybe posting the ball a little bit more. Also, when you get into games, you can figure out who can do what."
Flint and the staff were pleased with not having to coach one particular aspect of the game.
"The biggest thing is, you're not looking out there and saying we didn't play hard enough," Flint said. "As long as you don't worry about that, you can coach the other things. You never want to have to coach effort and we didn't have to worry about that at all."
One of the primary challenges that the Cats will be dealing with this week is a short turnaround between games. After arriving home from New York very late on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, UK had the day off on Wednesday. That gives head coach John Calipari and his staff one day to prepare for Robert Morris. Flint thinks having veterans on the roster will help with that aspect.
"The older guys really help more in terms of how you prepare," Flint said. "Freshmen aren't used to preparing the way we do. I think our preparation has been pretty good and our older guys are better at that."
Flint hopes that the maturity level on this team will prevent any sort of letdown on Friday against Robert Morris.
"The biggest thing is that we come out with the same type of intensity," Flint said. "It's easy to get up for Duke. Now, we've got to continue that in a game like Robert Morris. If we do and tighten up some of the things we work on, we'll be alright."
Robert Morris opened its season on Wednesday night with a 69-59 loss at Central Florida. Enoch Cheeks and Rasheem Dunn each had 12 points to lead Robert Morris in the game. Cheeks added 10 rebounds for the Colonials.
Friday's contest will be the first of seven consecutive home games for the Cats. It's also the first of three games for UK in the Kentucky Classic. In addition to Robert Morris, the Cats will face Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday and Ohio University on Saturday as part of the multi-team event.
'Big O' Makes Big Impression in Big Apple
In Kentucky's season opener against Duke, fans and pundits alike noticed the size advantage the Blue Devils had over the Wildcats. But there was one big man who stood out more than any other and that was Kentucky's 6-foot-9, 255-pound Oscar Tshiebwe, who nearly willed the Wildcats to victory with his ferocious tenacity and drive to come down with every rebound.
Tshiebwe, who joined the Wildcats in the middle of the 2020-21 season, already had a reputation as one of the best rebounders in college basketball. In his Kentucky debut, Tshiebwe took it to another level.
Tshiebwe, who notably told UK's media contingent his goal for the season was to average 20 boards a game, did just that vs. Duke with a career-high 20 rebounds, bettering his previous best by one. The mark set a Champions Classic record and it marked the most rebounds for any Wildcat in their debut.
"If you really want to help your team, you got to fight, so I come out and fight," Tshiebwe said. "So I was going for everything. I was doing my best. I came in to win the game. That's why I was fighting. I cannot make anybody rebound them for me. That's why I was going for everything."
It was also the most rebounds of any UK player under John Calipari and the most by a UK player since Jared Prickett pulled in 20 against Arkansas on Feb. 9, 1994. His 12 offensive rebounds were the most in the Calipari era.
"I would say we're used to it. We watch it every day in practice," Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin said. "He's always fighting. He doesn't take days off. He wants to better himself. And the way he plays in practice helps us as individuals and a team. So he's always been a fighter, he's always been a hustle player, and he's always been that type of dog to just go after rebounds, dive on the floor."
The big man was not intimidated by Duke's frontcourt or the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. And he didn't just produce on the boards. Tshiebwe poured in a team-high 17 points to mark his 13th career double-double. He also added a pair of blocks and a steal. He is the first Wildcat with at least 17 points and at least 20 rebounds in a season opener since Dan Issel vs. Xavier on Nov. 30, 1968. Issel had 29 points and 24 rebounds.
As a freshman in 2019-20 at West Virginia, Tshiebwe led the nation with a 19.0% offensive-rebounding percentage. After game one in UK blue, Tshiebwe is hauling in offensive rebounds at a 36.0% rate, according to KenPom.com.
Prior to the season, Tshiebwe told UK's media contingent his goal for the season was to average 20 rebounds per game. He did just that in game one against a top-10 ranked opponent.
