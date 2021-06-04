A U.S. Navy honor guard removes the casket containing the remains of Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers from a hearse in preparation for burial at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery in Smiths Grove, Ky., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Magers, along with over 400 men from the USS Oklahoma, was buried in the mass graves in the Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, was accounted for in December 2020 and given a 18-mile funeral procession from Bowling Green to his Smiths Grove resting place beside his late parents on Saturday. (Marlow Hazard/Bowling Green Daily News for AP)