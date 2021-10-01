Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), said the allocation of monoclonal antibody (mAbs) treatment courses from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Kentucky this week was 6,114 courses – down 802 courses from the previous week. The week ending Sept. 28, Kentucky utilized 4,074 mAb treatment courses and had 9,671 courses on hand.
HHS allocates mAbs to states on Monday afternoons based on prior week case rate, hospitalizations and mAbs utilization. Kentucky mAb administration sites submit requests to KDPH, which then enters orders for direct shipment from the federal distributor to the sites.
Dr. Stack said Kentuckians can visit kycovid19.ky.gov to find a mAb administration site in their area.
“Please remember the supplies are limited. There’s not enough for the entire nation, and that’s why there’s this new allocation system,” said Dr. Stack. “So when you contact a site, they’re going to use current Food and Drug Administration criteria for who are the highest risk and the most in need, and they’re going to use that coupled with their supply to determine prioritization and who can get the treatment at that time. Obviously, the hope is the disease will go down, we’ll need less of this and everyone who needs it will have access.”
