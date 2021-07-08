On Thursday, Gov. Beshear said after a notice from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau, Kentucky will be sending approximately 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers to support the Southwest Border (SWB) mission in late 2021. Kentucky National Guard soldiers will be deployed on federal Title 10 status and will provide operational and logistics support. The Kentucky National Guard soldiers will join the estimated 3,000 guard personnel requested from other states to support the SWB mission.
“This is a direct request from the federal government, from the Department of Homeland Security,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is not a request made from several governors that are out there, without the backing of the federal government. What this means is we will have a clear chain of command, we will have clear missions that come down through the military and our Guardsmen and women will have the authority that is necessary and also legal protections.”
