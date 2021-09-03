FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 2, 2021) – The following upcoming meetings in September involving the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy (KOAP) will be in person and by video teleconference.
Sept. 8
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board (KADB) Marketing & Entrepreneurship Committee will meet Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. EDT by video teleconference with committee members participating from remote locations.
The teleconference may be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3zwflOm
Meeting ID: 891 6899 3383 Passcode: me090821
Sept. 10
The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) will have its monthly business meeting Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. EDT by video teleconference with board members meeting in person at the Franklin County Extension Office at 101 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, Kentucky.
The teleconference may be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3geQh70
Meeting ID: 884 2835 3643 Passcode: kafc0910
The KAFC Guidelines Committee will meet at 9:00 a.m. EDT by video teleconference access as outlined above.
The KAFC Loan Review Committee will meet at 9:45 a.m. EDT by video teleconference access as outlined above.
Sept. 14
The KADB Compliance Committee will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. EDT by video teleconference with committee members participating from remote locations.
The teleconference may be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3BpTOra
Meeting ID: 886 8270 8607 Passcode: comp0914
Sept. 16
The KADB Program Evaluation Committee will meet on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m. EDT by video teleconference with committee members participating from remote locations.
The teleconference may be accessed at: https://bit.ly/2YgirbE
Meeting ID: 859 1333 0051 Passcode: 508263
Sept. 17
The KADB will have its monthly business meeting on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. EDT by video teleconference with board members meeting in person at the Franklin County Extension Office at 101 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, Kentucky.
The teleconference may be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3zBrtxu
Meeting ID: 829 1707 4981 Passcode: kadb0917
The KADB Meat Processing Committee will meet at 8 a.m. EDT by video teleconference access as outlined above.
The KADB Blue Application Review Committee will meet 30-minutes after adjournment of the KADB business meeting. The meeting can be viewed via teleconference access as outlined above.
Sept. 22
The KADB On-Farm Energy Committee will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. EDT by video teleconference with committee members participating from remote locations.
The teleconference may be accessed at: https://bit.ly/38uv1Wv
Meeting ID: 870 6180 5198 Passcode: 093010
Meetings are open to the public and all are welcome to attend.
