Frankfort, Ky. (August 3,2022) The Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) announced ithas established a fund for donations to eastern Kentucky flood victims. All donations toKentucky Rural Health Collaborative (https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=QVS7N429ZKM6U) will provide relief to Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) in the flooded region. The donations will help those safety net providers, who are KPCA members, support the needs of healthcare workers and providers in communities hard hit by flooding.
“KPCA is committed to helping our members in the region, and their patients, recover. This relief fund is one of the many ways KPCA is taking immediate action to help,” said Molly Lewis, Interim Chief Executive Officer at KPCA. “Our team is working with the clinics to meet their needs. Several truckloads of relief supplies have already been delivered to them, more are on the way, and we’re just getting started! Donations to our Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative will help ensure residents have access to the essential health services provided by our CHC and RHC members. Please make a donation to help our safety net providers today.”
Your organization can also direct donations to:
Kentucky Rural Health Collaborative
651 Comanche Trail
Frankfort, Ky 40601
About Kentucky Primary Care Association
The Kentucky Primary Care Association was founded in 1976 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation of community health centers, rural health clinics, primary care centers and all other organizations and individuals concerned about access to health care services for the state’s under-served rural and urban populations. KPCA is charged with promoting the mutual interests of our members, with a mission to promote access to comprehensive, community-oriented primary health care services for the underserved. To lean more, visit https://kpca.net/
Follow KPCA on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPCA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KentuckyPCA
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ky-pca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.