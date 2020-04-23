The main characteristic of COVID-19 viral illness is that it manifests as acute respiratory distress. The piece of equipment that often proves to be life-saving is a ventilator. These machines help patients breath when their body can’t do it on its own. Judge Shane Gabbard recently reported that Jackson County’s ambulance’s ventilator just broke. The county has the second highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the entire state at this point with 56 cases. The county doesn’t have a hospital so the ventilator is critical when transporting coronavirus patients. Judge Gabbard was frustrated at the situation when he initially reached out for help. Judge Gabbard reported, “We made a call-in to request a ventilator for our ambulance and they told us ‘well, do y’all have any cases in Jackson County?’ so, that’s pretty concerning. How do you not know at the Kentucky Health Department that we don’t have cases in Jackson County? How do you not know that?” asks Gabbard. He feared that our county may be getting overlooked. Not intentionally, but Gabbard says that can happen in rural counties. “I know that we’re small but we have a very serious issue here,” Judge Gabbard said. “It’s like a nightmare you want to wake up the next day and say ‘that’s just been a bad dream’ but unfortunately it’s not.”
Since that interview yesterday help has been provided. Judge Gabbard issued the following statement just a few minutes ago.
“In my interview yesterday I mentioned that I did not understand how the Kentucky Department of Health could not know how many cases of Coronavirus we had because of the problem of securing a ventilator for our ambulance. The organization that I was referring to was the Kentucky Board Of Emergency Services, not the Kentucky Department of Health. The Kentucky Board Of Emergency Services handles the requests for equipment for ambulance services, not the KY Public Health Department. I spoke with our representative from KDPH this morning and they have already assisted in securing us a ventilator. Our regional representative from KDHP has went above and beyond to help us secure anything and everything we have needed for this pandemic. I apologize for referencing the wrong department. I want to personally thank the KDPH for all they are doing in this very stressful time. We had a ventilator loaned to us last night from Clay County EMS and have another one on the way from Madison County EMS until we are located the exact one we need from the State for our ambulance. Again I am sorry for referencing the wrong department.” County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard
