FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 421 new coronavirus cases and four more virus-related deaths Thursday.
The new cases included 78 Kentuckians ages 18 or younger, Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media.
The governor said this week that the virus’s incidence rates were much higher among younger Kentuckians, and that it was “directly associated with whether you’re vaccinated.”
While more than 80% of people ages 65 and older in Kentucky have been vaccinated, inoculation rates have lagged among younger Kentuckians.
More than 2 million Kentucky residents have received at least their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
Kentucky counties with the highest vaccination rates are Woodford, Franklin, Fayette, Scott and Boone, according to state statistics. Counties with the lowest rates are Christian, Spencer, Ballard, McCreary and Lewis.
The statewide rate of positive cases was 2.51%, the governor said.
Kentucky’s virus-related deaths since the pandemic began reached at least 6,748. Two of the deaths announced Thursday were discovered from the state’s audit of deaths from prior months.
The state’s virus-related restrictions will be eased again starting Friday, when capacity will be allowed at 75% for businesses and events in Kentucky. Kentucky’s coronavirus-related capacity restrictions will end on June 11.
