JC Sun Breaking Corona

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 429 new coronavirus cases and six more virus-related deaths on Thursday.

The latest COVID-19 cases included 65 Kentuckians ages 18 and younger who were infected by the virus, according to state statistics.

The statewide rate of positive cases was down slightly at 2.52%. Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases have declined for four straight weeks.

More than 2 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The state’s death toll from the virus reached at least 7,077. On Tuesday, the state added 260 more deaths to its audit of virus-related deaths that had gone unreported in prior months. Those deaths were discovered during a review spanning from March to October of last year.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you