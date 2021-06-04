FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 429 new coronavirus cases and six more virus-related deaths on Thursday.
The latest COVID-19 cases included 65 Kentuckians ages 18 and younger who were infected by the virus, according to state statistics.
The statewide rate of positive cases was down slightly at 2.52%. Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases have declined for four straight weeks.
More than 2 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The state’s death toll from the virus reached at least 7,077. On Tuesday, the state added 260 more deaths to its audit of virus-related deaths that had gone unreported in prior months. Those deaths were discovered during a review spanning from March to October of last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.