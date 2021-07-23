FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 22, 2021) – On Thursday, during his Team Kentucky Update, Gov. Andy Beshear said that “Kentucky’s economy is on fire” after the state surpassed $2.2 billion in total planned private-sector investment with more than 5,000 full-time jobs announced already this year.
“Kentucky’s economy is surging, and there’s no end in sight,” said Gov. Beshear. “As we move into the second half of 2021, we are positioning the commonwealth for long-term growth. We are more and more certain that we are walking into better and better times.”
The Governor reminded Kentuckians there is less than one week left to get vaccinated and sign up for the state’s second Shot at a Million drawings. He discussed the Better Kentucky Plan, funding for city governments, the COVID-19 delta variant and an independent review of Kentucky State University’s finances. During the update, he honored this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Kentucky’s Economic Momentum Surges
Kentucky’s economy is booming with Gov. Beshear highlighting more than 1,100 new jobs in the commonwealth this week alone.
- GE Appliances: Gov. Beshear joined executives from GE Appliances, a Haier company, to celebrate the completion of the company’s $60 million expansion at its global headquarters in Louisville to add 4-door refrigerator production, a project creating more than 245 full-time jobs. To learn more, see the full release.
- Dollar General: The Governor also joined Dollar General as it opened a 630,000-square-foot distribution center in Walton, representing a $65 million investment. At full capacity, the dry-goods distribution center will directly employ 250 people and generate 50 private-fleet jobs as its operations support more than 800 Dollar General stores across multiple states. To learn more, see the full release.
- Fidelity Investments: The Governor and Fidelity Investments leaders celebrated the company’s plans to hire nearly 600 people in Covington, adding to hundreds of hires at the financial services company’s Kenton County campus since the beginning of 2020. To learn more, see the full release.
