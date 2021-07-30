Gov. Beshear highlighted three major economic and workforce development announcements, including the largest investment in the Western Kentucky region in more than 25 years. In 2021, companies have announced more than 60 projects totaling more than $2.6 billion in investment and creating 5,500 jobs. More than 1,500 jobs have been announced in the last 11 days alone.
“This is how we make sure we are never seen as a ‘flyover’ state again. We have more opportunity now than at any point in my lifetime, and we have to grasp it,” said Gov. Beshear.
Area Technology Center to Serve Estill and Powell Counties: On Friday, Gov. Beshear celebrated the grand opening of a $14.7 million technology center that will serve hundreds of high school and technical college students and provide training for displaced workers seeking new career paths. To learn more, see the full release.
Fruit of the Loom Expansion in Bowling Green: Today, Gov. Beshear announced Bowling Green-based Fruit of the Loom plans to expand its existing distribution center in Warren County and create 50 full-time job opportunities. To learn more, see the full release.
Pratt Paper Announces Historic $400 Million Investment in Henderson: Today, Gov. Beshear and Anthony Pratt, executive chairman of Pratt Industries, announced the company’s new $400 million paper mill, a project committed to creating 321 well-paying jobs over the next five years. Pratt joined Gov. Beshear’s press conference via video.
Pratt’s investment is the largest investment in this region of Kentucky in more than 25 years, the largest in the state in nearly two years and the third largest job-creation announcement of 2021. The project further propels Kentucky’s recent wave of economic growth toward a sustainable future with quality job opportunities for residents across the state.
