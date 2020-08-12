Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,163 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday — a single-day record — pushing the state’s case total to 36,945.
“Today we’ve set a record that we never wanted to set,” the governor said from the Capitol Rotunda.
Wednesday’s new cases include positives that weren’t previously reported because of a data processing error, which is partly to blame for the unprecedentedly high daily increase, the governor said.
Despite the steep increase, the rate of people testing positive, a seven-day rolling average, is down slightly to 5.62 percent. “That is a rate we need to get much lower,” Beshear said.
Beshear reported seven new deaths.
There are currently 685 people hospitalized with the virus, 143 of whom are in intensive care, and 95 are on ventilators.
