FRANKFORT (Nov. 10, 2021) – The Kentucky State Board of Agriculture has begun the search for a new deputy state veterinarian.
“Farmers and other agriculture-related representatives that make up the State Board of Agriculture have the authority to hire both the state veterinarian and deputy state veterinarian at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “The State Board of Agriculture and the KDA look forward to casting a broad net to fill this critical animal health position.”
The deputy state veterinarian is primarily responsible for performing duties in agricultural inspection programs to prevent, control, and eradicate communicable diseases. Salary ranges from $75,000 to $90,000 per year, depending on experience.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 5 or until the position is filled. Applicants must currently be licensed with the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Medicine and have least three years of experience practicing veterinary medicine, a USDA-APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) Category II accreditation, and a valid driver’s license. Preference may be given to those with regulatory experience in the areas of animal health disease control and eradication programs, epidemiology, emergency management/response, foreign animal disease investigations, and animal welfare regulations.
Specific duties of the deputy state veterinarian include:
- Assisting the state veterinarian and assuming that role in his/her absence;
- Attending State Board of Agriculture meetings and presenting reports as required or requested;
- Advising the Kentucky agriculture commissioner as requested;
- Supervising investigators assigned to the Enforcement Branch and Director of Animal Health
- Leading special projects;
- Participating in regional and national organizations for state animal health officials;
- Developing and overseeing disease control programs;
- Providing veterinary oversight to the cervid, avian, and emergency programs;
- Managing epidemiological investigations and responses;
- Creating and implementing emergency management procedures and responses;
- Developing educational materials for presentations at stakeholder education meetings;
- Presenting information to stakeholders regarding disease control and prevention;
- Review, revise and implement state statutes and regulations;
- Designing and monitoring USDA cooperative agreements; and
- Submitting disease surveillance reports to the USDA.
Applicants should submit a resume, cover letter, and the names of three references to Mark White by email to Mark.White@ky.gov or by mail to:
Mark White
Division of Human Resources
Kentucky Department of Agriculture
107 Corporate Drive
Frankfort, KY 40601
