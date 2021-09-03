FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 2, 2021) - Five Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2021 Best in Kentucky awards highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth.
“Kentucky is a diverse travel destination that has become nationally known for the variety of experiences that guests can only find in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Home to 45 state parks, Kentucky is blessed to have the finest park system in the nation, full of outdoor adventure and beauty to attract guests from all around.”
This year’s Best of Kentucky awards featured three Kentucky State Parks that claimed first place victories for the best golf course, camping spot and long weekend gateway. The state park finalists voted best in Kentucky are as follows:
- Barren River Lake State Resort Park Golf Course, Lucas (1st Place Best Golf Course)
- Cumberland Falls at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, Corbin (1st Place Best Long Weekend Gateway)
- Green River Lake at Green River Lake State Park, Campbellsville (1st Place Best Camping Spot)
Green River Lake State Park also received the 2nd place award for hunting and fishing as well as 2nd place for house boating in addition to being designated as the best place for camping in the commonwealth.
Kentucky’s park system features eight historic sites throughout the commonwealth dedicated to preserving historically significant places or events in Kentucky history. My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown received 2nd Place for best historic site in the commonwealth.
“We are honored to have our state parks featured in this year’s Best in Kentucky awards along with our partner destinations and attractions in the tourism industry,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “Kentucky’s tourism industry is full of the best of the best that together offer unforgettable travel experiences that encourage travel and visitation to Kentucky.”
Three additional state parks received 3rd place rankings for best destination for house boating, adventure, museum visit and area for public hunting/fishing.
- Barren River Lake at Barren River Lake State Resort Park, Lucas (3rd Place Best House Boating, Best Public Hunting/Fishing Area)
- Cumberland Falls at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, Corbin (3rd place Best Place for Adventure)
- Audubon Museum and Nature Center at the John James Audubon State Park, Henderson (3rd Place Best Museum)
“Congratulations to our state parks for being recognized as part of this year’s Best in Kentucky awards,” said Commissioner Russ Meyer. “These awards serve as great reminder to all of us here in Kentucky of the unforgettable experiences that state parks can offer both guests and locals alike.”
Kentucky is home to 45 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.
To learn more about how you can win a Vax and Visit Ky safe-cation at a Kentucky State Park, visit tah.ky.gov.
