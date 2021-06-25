Richmond, KY. (June 25, 2021) – Kentucky State Police announce that effective Tuesday, June 29, 2021, all Madison County driver license written testing will be provided at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Driver Licensing Regional Office located at 830 Eastern Bypass, Suite A12, Richmond, KY 40475. The office is located inside the Richmond Mall. Road testing will continue to be administered from the Court Annex parking lot.
The written and road test will continue to be administered by appointment only, and the testing services will continue to be available Tuesday through Friday each week. However, applicants will now need to visit KSP Driver Testing in order to make an appointment. Once an applicant lands on the KSP Driver Testing website, they should click on the yellow “WRITTEN TESTING” banner, and follow the link for Madison County. For all road test appointments, applicants should click on the orange “OPERATOR & MOTORCYCLE ROAD TESTING” banner, and follow the link for Madison County. New appointments for testing in Madison County will be available beginning Friday, June 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Questions or concerns may be submitted to kspdrivertesting@ky.gov
Prior to the appointment, new drivers should prepare for the exam by accessing the official Kentucky driver’s manual online or by viewing it through the official KSP mobile app. All driver testing materials can be viewed and printed free of charge.
Upon completion and passage of a permit, driver’s or commercial driver’s license, applicants will request their driving credential from KYTC staff at the Driver Licensing Regional Office. A separate appointment is not needed. The phased, county-by-county transition of licensing services from the Office of the Circuit Court Clerks to Driver Licensing Regional Offices will conclude by June 30, 2022 and was authorized by House Bill 453 during the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly. To view a map of the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices, click here.
According to KYTC, Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification. Federal enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023.
First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional office. Specific documentation is required. A list of acceptable documentation and a link to take an interactive quiz that populates a personalized list of documents is available at drive.ky.gov | IDocument Guide.
