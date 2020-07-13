According to a press release dated July 13, 2020 from the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post they were contacted by Jackson County 911 on Friday, July 11, 2020 just after 1:00 am, in reference to a shooting that occurred at a residence on Drip Rock Holiness Church Rd in McKee.
KSP Post 7 Detectives responded to the scene and discovered a man and woman who had been fatally shot. The initial investigation indicates, there were not any other individuals involved and KSP is not searching for any suspects.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Pick up a copy of the Jackson County Sun this week for more details
