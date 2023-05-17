BOONEVILLE, Ky. (May 16, 2023) – On May 16, 2023, just before 9:30 a.m Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, received a call from Owsley County Sheriff's Department requesting investigative assistance in regards to a deceased male located inside of a residence on Winklers Branch Road in Booneville.
Kentucky State Police Troopers, Detectives, and Owsley County Coroner Rob Morgan responded to the area.
Preliminary investigation revealed Kelly Bowling, 62 years of age from Booneville, KY, was fatally injured by an individual who fled the scene. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.
Kentucky State Police is requesting anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Kelly Bowling, to contact Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859-623-2404, or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555 or using the KSP app on your smartphone or tablet.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Anthony Bowling; foul play is suspected. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Owsley County Sheriff's Office, and Owsley County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.