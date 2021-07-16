Richmond, KY. (July 15, 2021) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Tues., July 6, at approximately 6:01 am EST, in Boyle County. KSP was requested by the Danville Police Department to investigate the incident.
The preliminary investigation conducted by KSP Post 7 indicates Danville Police Officers responded to the Super 8 motel in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers encountered Shelby Ray Hardin, 33 years old of Danville, KY, who was holding his mother hostage at knifepoint. Officers gave Hardin several loud verbal directives to drop the knife and release his mother, but he ignored their commands. As a result, Officer Kyle Lyons discharged his agency issued firearm, striking Hardin.
Shelby Ray Hardin was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Boyle County Coroner. An autopsy is being conducted by the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort.
In accordance with the Danville Police Department's policies and procedures, Officer Lyons has been placed on administrative leave until July 19. Officer Lyons is a 13 year law enforcement veteran and is currently assigned to the patrol division.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s Standard Operating Procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.
Original press release below:
Danville, KY. (July 6, 2021) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Richmond Post has been requested by Danville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred just after 6:00 a.m. this morning, in Boyle County.
KSP Post 7 Troopers, Detectives and the Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates Danville Police responded to the Super 8 motel in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed a man was holding a female at knifepoint. Officers attempted to deescalate the situation, but were unsuccessful. One officer discharged their firearm, fatally wounding the man. The male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Boyle County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled at the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort.
No officers or members of the community were injured during this incident.
KSP Post 7 is conducting the ongoing investigation. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team, the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, Danville Fire Department and the Boyle County Coroner’s Office assisted KSP Post 7 at the scene.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP policy not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.
