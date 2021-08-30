Oneida, Ky. (August 30, 2021) – The Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 10:24 PM on Sunday, August 29, 2021, of a single vehicle injury accident at the junction of KY 66 South and KY 1524 in the Oneida area of Clay County. The collision resulted in one fatality.
The initial investigation indicates that a Red Honda ATV operated by Clayton W. Mills, 78 years old of Flat Lick, KY, was traveling south on KY 66 when his ATV left the highway at the junction KY 1524. Mr. Mills, ATV left the roadway, and overturned into the Red Bird River. Mr. Mills, succumbed from his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Jarrod Smith. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personal, Red Bird Fire Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Clay County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.