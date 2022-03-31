The Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, of a fatal accident involving a small child. The accident occurred on US 421 South in the Manchester area of Clay County. The collision resulted in one juvenile fatality.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a 1996 Dodge Pickup operated by Delbert L, Allen, 59 years old of Manchester, KY, was traveling northbound on US 421 when he struck a small juvenile child that was in the northbound roadway.
The 3- year- old female child received medical attention on the scene by first responders. She was taken by Clay County EMS to Advent Health Hospital. Due to the injuries the child received in the accident she succumbed and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by the Clay County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled.
No drugs or alcohol are contributing factors in this investigation.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Dackery Larkey. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, The Lockers Fire Department, Big Creek Fire Department, Clay County EMS, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, and the Clay County Coroner Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.