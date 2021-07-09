Danville, KY. (July 6, 2021) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Richmond Post has been requested by Danville Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred just after 6:00 a.m. this morning, in Boyle County.
KSP Post 7 Troopers, Detectives and the Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates Danville Police responded to the Super 8 motel in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed a man was holding a female at knifepoint. Officers attempted to deescalate the situation, but were unsuccessful. One officer discharged their firearm, fatally wounding the man. The male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Boyle County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled at the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort.
No officers or members of the community were injured during this incident.
KSP Post 7 is conducting the ongoing investigation. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team, the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, Danville Fire Department and the Boyle County Coroner’s Office assisted KSP Post 7 at the scene.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP policy not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.