Frankfort, KY. (08/06/2021) – On Wednesday, 07/28/2021, a multi-site law enforcement operation took place at three business locations across Kentucky. Law Enforcement agencies have received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal immigration, promoting prostitution, providing sexual services for compensation, and operating without a license. Agencies involved included the Kentucky State Police, Lexington Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Search warrant operations were conducted at each location. Customer information was identified. Both State and Federal investigations are ongoing.
If you have information to report for these locations or others, please contact the KSP at 1-800-222-5555 or the FBI at 502-263-6000.
K1 Spa, 4458 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 42501
J Spa, 153 Patchen Dr Ste 39, Lexington, KY 40517
Sunny Spa, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
