KSP and the Kentucky Office Of Drug Control Policy are focused on saving lives through the Angel Initiative. Under the initiative, anyone battling addiction can come to any KSP post and get help finding treatment. Individuals who arrive at a KSP Post should expect the following:
- Provide a photo ID or other means of identification. It's helpful to have a copy of your insurance information but lack of insurance does not disqualify you from participating.
- Individuals will be asked to sign a 'Participant Agreement Form'.
- If an individual has any drugs/drug paraphernalia, they will not be charged, jailed or investigated. The drugs and/or paraphernalia will be confiscated.
- Individuals will be asked to provide information during the intake screening to determine the best treatment options.
- If at any time during the intake process an individual decides to discontinue services, the individual may do so without any consequences. This is a voluntary program.
