FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 15, 2021) – Today, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announce two new regional driver testing branch locations for Kentuckians to obtain a state driver permit or driver license. The new regional branches will be located in Elizabethtown and Frankfort. Residents of these cities and surrounding counties should take note of their new regional location in order to make an appointment prior to arrival.
“Similar to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s new regional licensing model, KSP will continue to announce new regional driver testing branch locations as are they are established,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Operating a vehicle is a tremendous responsibility and should not be taken lightly. The commonwealth wants all Kentucky drivers to be fully prepared to meet the challenges and prioritize safety for themselves, fellow motorists and passengers. I wish all Kentuckians the best of luck as they start the journey in obtaining a Kentucky driver’s license.”
Beginning June 28, KSP will offer driver testing at the Elizabethtown Regional Testing Office for residents of Breckenridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington counties. The facility is located at 1055 North Mulberry Court in Elizabethtown. Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made online by visiting KSP’s website beginning June 21. A video statement regarding the Elizabethtown location can be viewed here.
Also beginning that date, KSP will offer driver testing services at the Frankfort Regional Testing Office for residents of Anderson, Franklin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, Scott, Shelby and Spencer counties. The facility is located at 200 Mero Street in Frankfort. Appointments are available Monday through Friday and can be made online by visiting KSP’s website. A video statement regarding the Frankfort location can be viewed here.
“In transitioning to this model, we have the opportunity to offer better services at a greater volume,” said KSP’s Commander of Driver Testing, Captain Marshall Johnson. “In the previous county-by-county model, residents could only test with us once or twice a week, and sometimes less. By regionalizing, they can now come see us Monday through Friday.”
KSP will continue working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30, 2022.
Each location will offer testing services Monday through Friday by appointment only. Applicants that require testing by KSP for a permit, driver's license or commercial driver's license may make an appointment online by visiting KSP’s website and locating the schedule associated with their county of residence.
Prior to the appointment, new drivers should prepare for the exam by accessing the only approved Kentucky driver’s manual online or by viewing it through the official KSP mobile app. All driver testing materials can be viewed and printed free of charge.
Upon completion and passage of a permit, driver’s or commercial driver’s license, applicants will need to make an appointment at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office to obtain their official state driving identification. The phased, county-by-county transition of licensing services from the Office of the Circuit Court Clerks to Driver Licensing Regional Offices will conclude by June 30, 2022 and was authorized by House Bill 453 during the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly. To view a map of the KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices, click here.
According to KYTC, Kentucky will continue offering the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport or military ID, eventually will be needed by people 18 and older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that currently require identification. Federal enforcement is scheduled to begin May 3, 2023.
First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional office. Specific documentation is required. A list of acceptable documentation and a link to take an interactive quiz that populates a personalized list of documents is available at drive.ky.gov | IDocument Guide.
