London, KY. (February 14, 2021) – While the public is gathering supplies for the potential winter storm being forecasted this week, Kentucky State Police, Post 11 is also making preparations for the possibility of hazardous weather.
Troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be out on the roadways checking for disabled vehicles and stranded motorists. Any vehicle left abandoned on the roadways will be towed to allow for snow removal. KSP urges the public not to travel with the exception of emergencies. If you must travel, remember to keep your phones charged in the event you get stranded. Also, keep blankets, extra clothing, water, and snacks in your vehicle.
The telecommunications center housed at Post 11 will be fielding hundreds of calls and requests residents not to call to check the road conditions. It should be assumed that all roadways are hazardous during this weather event. Residents may check http://www.GoKY.ky.gov for current road conditions. In the event of an emergency, police response may be delayed during these events.
