Kentucky State Police Post 11 is actively investigating the disappearance of a Laurel County woman missing since February 17, 2021.
Rosa Mary Couch, 69, of London was last heard from on the phone by her husband on February 17, around 10:00 PM, Rosa Mary advised her husband she was driving and she thought she was driving in the direction of Somerset. Her husband said that was the last time he had spoken to her.
Mrs. Couch is described as a white female 5’2’’ tall, roughly 120 pounds, with blond hair shoulder length. She was last seen wearing yellow paints, blue shirt, tennis shoes, and a black coat.
Mrs. Couch is operating a 2017 Black GMC Terrain. Her Husband stated he didn't believe she had her prescribed medication which could leave her disoriented.
The case is still under investigation by Tpr. Jack Riley. Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Mrs. Rosa Mary Couch is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
