The Kentucky Supreme Court has issued a stay in the Scott and Boone County COVID-19 cases.
That means all of Beshear’s orders, including mandatory masks in public, stay in effect for now.
The unanimous decision by the state’s highest court came Friday afternoon, several hours after Beshear said a Boone Circuit Court judge has indicated he would void all of Beshear’s executive orders to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
