Gov. Beshear announced Thursday that next month the Kentucky Career Center (KCC) will open nearly a dozen regional offices around the commonwealth.
On April 15, the state will open 11 regional career centers, in Bowling Green, Covington, Elizabethtown, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Louisville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, and Somerset. A center for Lexington is also in the planning stages.
The regional centers will better serve Kentuckians seeking information and help. Appointments will be required through a scheduling tool found at the KCC website. However, the scheduling tool is not yet open.
