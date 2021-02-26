Over 2,000 licensed child care centers and family child care homes in Kentucky will potentially benefit from federal funding received earlier this month totaling $195.5 million for child care aid, an appropriation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.
Components of the funding include sustainment payments for regulated child care programs; the cost of fingerprint background checks for child care providers; training and technical assistance on safe and healthy work environments, and the cost of parent copayments for families benefitting from subsidies.
“We are in the process of building a child care system that works for every Kentucky family, and this is a huge step toward reaching our future goals,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.