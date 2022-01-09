Temps are expected to drop dramatically tonight which can result in flash-freezing & black ice on roadways.
Fast-dropping temperatures combined with rain from today may also cause rock slides as well as downed trees that can block roadways and bring down power lines. KYTC crews will be equipped with chainsaws in addition to other equipment, just in case.
Hazardous driving conditions are anticipated tonight & during Monday morning’s commute. Avoid all nonessential travel. If you must drive, allow additional time & drive slowly.
