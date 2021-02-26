On Thursday, Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on progress assisting claimants, yesterday’s cyberattack on the unemployment insurance (UI) system, Bank of America debit cards and a new UI fraud form and webpage.
Feb. 25 Cyberattack
After a cyberattack Wednesday morning, Cubbage said the external unemployment system was back online at approximately 3:25 PM.
The Commonwealth Office of Technology has deployed reCaptcha Verification (or Completely Automated Public Turing Test to tell Computers and Humans Apart), a common web technique used to help ensure that respondents are real humans and not a program written to try to spam the system. Before the login process begins, claimants will now be asked to select the correct answers to a question via reCaptcha.
Bank of America Debit Cards
“If claimants still have Bank of America (BOA) debit cards, the funds must be spent off the cards no later than Feb. 28,” said Cubbage. “If you have funds on the debit card after Feb. 28, BOA will return those funds to the state and then unemployment staff will process them back out to you with a paper check.”
Fraud Form and Webpage Updated
People who believe their identity has been stolen can access a new fraud form online.
“If you have sent an email to our fraud box before today, we do not need you to fill out the form again. We are processing the messages as soon as we can in the order they are received,” said Cubbage. “If the impostors have filed a claim in Kentucky, they will most likely attempt to file claims in other states as well.”
There are several recommendations on the Kentucky Career Center website for Kentuckians who believe their identity has been stolen. The Beshear administration is working with law enforcement partners to prosecute criminals committing fraud. Cubbage said she expects to see prosecution on a local, state and national level.
