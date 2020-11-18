The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control had a virtual meeting Wednesday and was scheduled to discuss the upcoming start dates for the winter sports including basketball. The Board voted to adjust the first playing date for basketball in 2020-2021 to January 4, with desired state tournament dates for weeks of March 15 and March 22 and direct staff to enter into venue negotiations for final confirmation at a December meeting.
The Kentucky’s high school basketball season is currently scheduled to start Monday, but several head coaches said prior to the meeting that they were expecting a delay as the COVID-19 pandemic spikes across the commonwealth.
Scott Chalk, executive director of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and the head boys coach at Paul Dunbar High School in Lexington, said he is expecting a delay.
“I just feel the momentum moving toward some kind of a change,” Chalk said. “I might be wrong, but that’s my gut feeling is that we’re going to move back. I think we’ll play, but we might not play until January.”
Chalk said one scenario he’s heard is shutting down practices statewide for two weeks.
The Generals are scheduled to play the season opener at home against Leslie County on Monday, November 23rd. The Lady Generals are scheduled to play their season opener on the road against Red Bird on Tuesday, November 24th.
The schools are scrambling because the pandemic is growing increasingly worse in Kentucky.
The White House Federal COVID-19 Report for Kentucky explained that “there is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement, but rather further deterioration. Current mitigation efforts are inadequate and must be increased to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies. We share the strong concern of Kentucky leaders that the current situation is worsening and that all Kentuckians need to do their part to stop the spread. The Governor’s active measures are commended.”
