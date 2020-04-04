Kimberly Isaacs Muncy was born February 25, 1972 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence in Berea, being 48 years of age. She was the daughter of the Anna (Williams) Hobbs of Annville and of the late Aaron Hobbs.
In addition to her mother, Kim is also survived by two children, Aaron Lowery and Kristen Bromwell (and Roy); a niece that she practically raised, Danielle Carpenter and by the following siblings, Keith Hobbs (and Rachel), Michael Tankersley, Lesa Powell (and Gary) and Susan Willey. Kim was blessed with five grandchildren, Landan Daniel Bromwell, Roy Dalton Bromwell, Jr., Adysen Kimber Bromwell, Bryan Alexander Bromwell and Aubree Ann Dawn Bromwell.
Including her father, Kim was also preceded in death by two siblings, David Hobbs and Pamela Sams.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
