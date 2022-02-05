Kimberly Noe was born November 20, 1971 in London, KY and departed this life January 20, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 50. She was the daughter of Geraldine (Gray) Smith of McKee and of the late Jackie Smith.
In addition to her mother, Kimberly is also survived by her husband, James Herbert Noe Jr.; her brother, Eddie Ray (Glenna) Smith; by a niece, Tonya (Trenton) Huff and by a great niece, Gracie Lynn Huff all of McKee.
She was a raised in the holiness faith.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 28, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mike McKinney officiating. Burial to follow in the Jackie Smith Family Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
