Principal Brian Harris and the JCHS asked the community to please join them in congratulating Kinley Jones on being selected to represent JCHS as a Rogers Scholar! JCHS and GEAR UP are so proud of you!
Rogers Scholars—The Center for Rural Development’s flagship youth program—provides leadership and college scholarship opportunities to help upcoming high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky develop the skills they need to seize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
During this intensive week-long program, Rogers Scholars work on building their leadership skills, participate in a series of team-building exercises; receive hands-on instructional training from professional experts in engineering, healthcare, and civic engagement; and interact with nationally recognized business leaders and entrepreneurs. The program focuses on developing skills in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship, and community service.
