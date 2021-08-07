Kristina Goodman was born June 15, 1979 in Lexington, KY and departed this life Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY at the age of 42.
She is survived two children, Ian Smallwood and Calista Smallwood; by two siblings, James Smallwood and Samantha Gumm and by two grandchildren. Kristina is also survived by Nell & Lawrence Westbrook who served as her foster parents of Richmond. They were also her guardian after her injury.
Kristina attended Midway College and was a certified nurse’s aide. Before her accident she was attending nursing school.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea with Bro. Russell Westbrook and Bro. Adam Eades officiating. Burial to follow in the McKee Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
