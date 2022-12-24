The year is winding down and Christmas is almost here. My prayers and hope are that everyone has a Merry and safe Christmas. I have been busy the last few weeks attending meetings in various locations throughout the region. We are looking at what we did accomplish in 2022 and what we hope to accomplish in 2023. I believe there will be some good developments within the Cumberland Valley region in the coming years. What about locally? Locally, there seems to be an elevated interest in the City of McKee from our citizens within the past several weeks. I have had people ask what we could do to get some more businesses up and going in McKee. Just like anything else it takes time and effort. The biggest request I have had is the possibility of another grocery store. I decided that since there was such an interest, I would start by contacting Kroger. Since Kroger has done a Hometown pickup in Jackson County at the Library the last few years, I figured this would be the best place to start. What you would do is place an order online through the Kroger website and choose the Hometown pickup location in McKee and they would give a delivery date and time and you would meet the delivery truck at the designated location to get your grocery order. I called Kroger corporation last week in Louisville and spoke with some of their main area managers. We had a good conversation and I made sure they knew we appreciated the service they provided us in Jackson County. I asked to speak with their real estate team and developers to see if we could assist in finding a spot for a potential store location in Jackson County. I have the email response from them below
“ Honorable County Judge Executive Gabbard, Thank you for your kind words regarding Kroger’s Hometown Pick Up system and for your interest in discussing the potential for a small format store in Jackson County. On Dec. 2 Kroger’s Louisville Division communicated to officials that our Hometown Pick Up service would be discontinued effective Dec. 31, 2022.
Our commitment to your community is no different, and we hope to discuss new ways to partner as we think about community outreach with a $5,000 donation to the county from Kroger. I checked with our real estate group and there are currently no plans for a store in Jackson County in 2023. However, our real estate/business plans are under regular review, and I shared your interest for consideration of Jackson County with the real estate and executive teams. In the interim, we encourage residents of Jackson County who prefer Kroger to consider using Kroger Pick Up at nearby locations in Richmond, London and Stanton.
Thank you again for your support and interest in having a Kroger in Jackson County. “ .
Of course, it was discouraging to read that the Kroger Hometown pickup would be discontinued on December 31, but from my understanding all of the small Hometown Pickup locations are having the same result. This decision came from the Board of Directors of the Kroger family of stores. We do really appreciate the donation from Kroger and made sure they knew we were thankful. We will not let this hinder us from reaching out to other potential stores however, we will continue our efforts with companies as we market Jackson County and I will be periodically communicating with Kroger to hopefully spark an interest with them. I want to thank Ashley Wagers and the staff at the Jackson County Library for their assistance in contacting and working with the Kroger corporation.
What’s next? I really can’t answer that but I do believe we will see some good things happen in Jackson County if we just keep trying and making connections. I will keep you all in the loop as we have these conversations. Again, everyone have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!
