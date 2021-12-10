On Wednesday the KSP held a private "Tree Lighting and Service" to honor fallen troopers and officers who died in the line of duty. Family members of the fallen heroes gathered to place ornaments on a tribute tree to memorialize them during the holidays. Once all the ornaments were placed, the tree lights were lit and will remain burning through the holidays.
The ceremony included remarks by KSP Commissioner PJ Burnett and Hank Patton of the Kentucky State Police Foundation. Trooper Jody Sims sang "O' Holy Night" and retired Trooper Sam Hawkins provided acoustic guitar Christmas music while family members placed ornaments on the tree.
Commissioner Burnett assured family members that their loved ones would never be forgotten. "Every one of you are KSP family and while we can't bring your loved ones back, sometimes during the holidays, being with family can help you get through the tough moments. Tonight is an opportunity for us to show you we are here for you and we will never forget your fallen hero."
The ceremony ended with a prayer by KSP Chaplain Cory Elliott followed by a reception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.