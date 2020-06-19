Manchester, Ky. (June 18, 2020)- On Wednesday, June 17, 2020 shortly after 10:00 pm, Kentucky State Police Post 11 received a complaint of a vehicle on fire over and embankment on Poss Roberts Road in rural Clay County.
Upon arrival, KSP Detectives located a severely burned body inside of a vehicle. At this time investigators are not able to positively identify the victim. The deceased has been sent to the State Medical Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
KSP Detective Jordan Hopkins is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by State Police personnel, the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Clay County Coroner’s Office.
