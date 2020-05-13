London, Ky. (May 13, 2020) – The Kentucky State Police, London Post is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.
KSP Post 11 was contacted earlier today in reference to a missing Laurel County woman. The initial investigation indicates that Cecily C. Mobley, 39 years old of London, KY, was last seen at a residence in Keavy on April 12, 2020. She is described as a white female, 5’5” tall, 165 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the KSP London Post at 606-878-6622.
The investigation is ongoing by Post 11 Trooper Jack Riley.
