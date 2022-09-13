Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in locating 33-year-old Logan S. Reed, of Richmond. Police say he is a person of interest after human remains were found in Lee County.
He's considered armed and dangerous.
Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate human remains found in a burned structure on September 7.
The State Medical Examiner's Office has identified the remains as 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel of Beattyville.
Reports from the initial investigation show human skeletal remains found in a burned structure on KY-52.
The remains were removed by the Lee County Coroner and sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for identification.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.
