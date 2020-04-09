According to law enforcement officials, the fugitives being sought in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Elijah Rader, 70, of Annville, KY have been apprehended and are in custody in Wisconsin. The Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement officials had been seeking public assistance locating Bruce Carr, 48 years old of Manchester, KY. and Melissa Gulley, 35 years old of Richmond, KY in connection with the crime. Trooper Adam Hall (spokesman for KSP Post 7, Richmond, KY) provided the following comments when asked about the status of the case: “Bruce Carr and Melissa Gulley were arrested on April 2nd by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Amery, Wisconsin. They were lodged in the Polk County Jail. The Detective told me he is coordinating their extradition back to KY, which he is planning accomplishing this week.”
On January 31, 2020, Elijah Rader was reported missing from his residence on Noe Road in Jackson County. A Missing Person Report was opened by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from KY State Police in Richmond and London. On February 5, 2020, the missing vehicle, which was owned by Elijah Rader, was recovered by the Florida Highway Patrol in Lake City, Florida. Documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk indicate that Sheriff Paul Hays had obtained an arrest warrant for Jessie Gibson on February 05, 2020 (Case #20-F-00041) alleging that Gibson took a 2007 H-3 Hummer belonging to Elijah Rader without permission.
The “missing person”investigation became a “death” investigation when the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post discovered what an autopsy determined were the remains of Mr. Rader in Jackson County. Subsequent to the discovery of the body law enforcement arrested Jessie Gibson, 23 years old of Annville, KY and charged him with the Murder and Kidnapping of Rader. According to a uniform citation, this warrant was executed on March 21, 2020 and Gibson was relayed from Columbia County, Fla by prisoner transport to the Jackson County Detention Center. The following day (Mar 22nd, 2020), KSP Detective Ethan Lakes secured an arrest warrant for Gibson (also implicating Carr and Gulley) alleging that “on January 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM in Jackson County, KY, Jessie Ray Gibson unlawfully, and with intent to cause the death of another person, caused the death of such person, when he and two (2) others did kill Elijah Rader. The arrest warrant also alleges that Rader was held against his will with intent to accomplish or advance the commission of a felony, or, to inflict bodily injury or to terrorize Elijah Rader and did later cause his death.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police Richmond and London Posts have been following up on leads and tips over the past two months. As KSP Detectives continue their investigation into what led to the death of Elijah Rader, more information may be released. The ongoing investigation in being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Ethan Lakes. He was assisted by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.